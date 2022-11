Not Available

This special 50th issue includes the following features: Day in the Life (Jamie Thomas); Five (Tony Hawk); Pro setup (Chad Muska); 50 greatest openers (best openers for the first 50 issues); Private property (Steve Berra's skatepark; Jason Dill, Heath Kirchart, Paul Rodriguez and Jeron Wilson); Road trip (The Firm and friends in Barcelona, Spain; Ray Barbee, Frank Grewer and others); and a tribute (50 issues of 411 with Lance Mountain).