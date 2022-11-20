4:13 do Katowic

Not Available

At 4.13 a.m. Artur will step on board of a train in Wroclaw. At 6.02 he will kill a human being. At 6.51 he will get off the train in Katowice City and truly smile for the first time in two years.However, will everything go according to plan? Robert Wieckiewicz ( star of Oscar nominated 'In Darkness' and upcoming 'Walesa') plays a desperate father trying not cross the line between serving justice and revenge. First independent 3d short in Poland. '4:13' was designed as an experiment in stereoscopic cinematography.