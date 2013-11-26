2013

Frozen

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 26th, 2013

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Young princess Anna of Arendelle dreams about finding true love at her sister Elsa’s coronation. Fate takes her on a dangerous journey in an attempt to end the eternal winter that has fallen over the kingdom. She's accompanied by ice delivery man Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and snowman Olaf. On an adventure where she will find out what friendship, courage, family, and true love really means.

Cast

Kristen BellAnna (voice)
Idina MenzelElsa (voice)
Jonathan GroffKristoff (voice)
Josh GadOlaf (voice)
Santino FontanaHans (voice)
Alan TudykDuke (voice)

