Not Available

Easy A

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Screen Gems

Olive, an average high school student, sees her below-the-radar existence turn around overnight once she decides to use the school's gossip grapevine to advance her social standing. Now her classmates are turning against her and the school board is becoming concerned, including her favorite teacher and the distracted guidance counselor. With the support of her hilariously idiosyncratic parents and a little help from a long-time crush, Olive attempts to take on her notorious new identity and crush the rumor mill once and for all.

Cast

Emma StoneOlive Penderghast
Cam GigandetMicah
Amanda BynesMarianne Bryant
Penn Badgley"Woodchuck" Todd
Dan ByrdBrandon
Thomas Haden ChurchMr. Griffith

View Full Cast >

Images