42nd Street Forever: XXX-Treme Special Edition

The best-selling 42ND STREET FOREVER series of vintage theatrical trailers returns in this EXTREME SPECIAL EDITION! You asked for it, you got it! This compilation includes some of the sexiest, raunchiest and downright dirtiest trailers for classic movies. Watch the original theatrical advertisements for the amazing sci-fi hardcore oddity ULTRA FLESH, the surreal head-scratching and the gender-bending controversial classic PASSAGE THRU PAMELA! Digitally re-mastered in high-definition from original 35mm film materials and enhanced for widescreen televisions.