Isi & Ossi

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Isi and Ossi couldn't be any more different: She's a billionaire's daughter from Heidelberg, he's a struggling boxer from the nearby town of Mannheim. But when Isi meets Ossi, the two quickly realize that they can take advantage of one another: She dates the broke boxer to provoke her parents and get them to fund a long-desired chef training in New York. He tries to rip off the rich daughter to finance his first professional boxing match. Their plans soon develop into emotional chaos that challenges everything the two believe to know about money, career and love.

Cast

Lisa VicariIsi
Dennis MojenOssi
Lisa HagmeisterBetty Markowski
Ernst StötznerGrandpa
Christina HeckeClaudia Voigt
Hans-Jochen WagnerManfred Voigt

