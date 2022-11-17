Not Available

Welcome to the Circle

  • Horror

Antidote Pictures

A camping misadventure forces a young girl and her father into the realm of a madman worshiping cult known as The Circle. As the pair become trapped in The Circle’s increasingly frightening sphere of indoctrination, a case-hardened professional cult deprogrammer and his two clients attempt to kidnap/reclaim one of group’s members. Grizzly rituals are soon revealed to be part of a terrifying, surreal, alternate reality that has been constructed by the cult’s mysterious, isolated leader. Escape is the only objective, but all of them are trapped in The Circle.

Cast

Taylor Dianne RobinsonSamantha
Matthew MacCaullGreg
Matt BellefleurJames
Andrea BrooksSky
Cindy BusbyRebekah
Ben CottonGrady

