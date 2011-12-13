2011

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 2011

Studio

Ground Control

This English-language adaptation of the Swedish novel by Stieg Larsson follows a disgraced journalist, Mikael Blomkvist, as he investigates the disappearance of a weary patriarch's niece from 40 years ago. He is aided by the pierced, tattooed, punk computer hacker named Lisbeth Salander. As they work together in the investigation, Blomkvist and Salander uncover immense corruption beyond anything they have ever imagined.

Cast

Daniel CraigMikael Blomkvist
Rooney MaraLisbeth Salander
Christopher PlummerHenrik Vanger
Goran VisnjicDragan Armansky
Stellan SkarsgårdMartin Vanger
Robin WrightErika Berger

View Full Cast >

Images

40 More Images