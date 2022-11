Not Available

"It became easier to understand Kren's method of approaching film when he illustrated his matter-of-factness with a story: he was asked to shoot and deliver a film, for a festival, given four day's notice, which he did ('foot'-age shoot'-out'). He normally takes a long time with a film; this one he terms a "rape." He removed his name and copy-right from the piece. "Probably my last film." I asked whether he'd ever seen a print. "Yes, it's great," he replied..." (April Rapier)