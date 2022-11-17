Not Available

Horse Girl

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Duplass Brothers Productions

Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman's search for the truth, however abstract it may be.

Cast

Alison BrieSarah
John Reynolds
Debby Ryan
Molly Shannon
John Ortiz
Jay Duplass

Images