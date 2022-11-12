Not Available

The melodramatic life story of the modern urban intelligentsia. 45 seconds is exactly that short time during which the life of the heroes of the picture has changed. The main character, Tatyana Chernigova, is a successful business woman, a former fearless climber, and she is experiencing a difficult family drama: unsuccessful attempts to have a baby. The trouble does not come alone, and against the background of the heroine’s psychological experiences, a criminal detective tragedy is played out, according to witnesses and participants, she becomes the culprit ...