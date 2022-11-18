Not Available

Encanto

  • Animation
  • Music
  • Adventure

Studio

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.

Cast

Stephanie BeatrizMirabel Madrigal (voice)
Maria Cecilia BoteroAbuela (voice)
Wilmer ValderramaAgustín Madrigal (voice)
AdassaDolores (voice)
Diane GuerreroIsabela Madrigal (voice)
Mauro CastilloFélix (voice)

