From the Producer of IT FOLLOWS comes a killer family reunion not to be missed.Chance (Avery Konrad) is looking to sever ties with family for good. Easier said than done when your family is a clan of immortals run by a bloodthirsty patriarch (Timothy V. Murphy). With a reunion on the cards, head of the family August finds himself in the crosshairs as his scheming wife and relatives attempt to dethrone him.A meal 5,000 years in the making and the most dangerous person in the house may be the one everyone least suspects.