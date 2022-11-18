Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Not Available

This documentary explores the pros, cons, history, future, science, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film also acts as an unofficial user’s guide for these consciousness altering compounds, and helps dispel the scare myths of the After School Special era. The film tackles some big questions: Can psychedelics have a role in treating mental health? Do they make us jump out of windows? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?