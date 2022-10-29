Not Available

Images fall apart, data decay, glitches, algorithmic transcendence. The moon raises over mountaintops, melts with the woods. A path dissolves with the view. Colors rendered liquid. Data holes vanish in the distance. Memory, processing, nothing lasts forever. A hike through a natural reservoir; recorded, saved, consolidated. A landscape interpretation by means of MPEG algorithms. In #47, alternating fixed camera shots and pans display a landscape from the hiker’s point of view. Where the path leads to, remains unclear. #47 belongs to a video-work series, researching the relationship between landscape- representation, perception and the unconscious. The technics applied to the footage are a mix between some hacking of the MPEG-information and faulty encoding settings. During this process, crucial data is removed from the MPEG-stream and fed back to the computer to make it ‘work’, forcing software to re-interpret the visual information.