47 Samurai

The story tells of a group of samurai who were left leaderless (becoming ronin) after their daimyo (feudal lord) was forced to commit seppuku (ritual suicide) for assaulting a court official named Kira Yoshinaka, whose title was Kōzuke no suke. The ronin avenged their master's honor after patiently waiting and planning for over a year to kill Kira. In turn, the ronin were themselves forced to commit seppuku for committing the crime of murder.
|Toshirō Mifune
|Genba Tawaraboshi
|Takashi Shimura
|Hyobu Chishaka
|Tatsuya Mihashi
|Yasubei Horibe
|Hakuô Matsumoto
|Chamberlain Kuranosuke Oishi
|Yûzô Kayama
|Lord Naganori Asano
|Akira Takarada
|Gunpei Takada
