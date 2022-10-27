1963

47 Samurai

  • History
  • Drama
  • Action

Release Date

October 3rd, 1963

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The story tells of a group of samurai who were left leaderless (becoming ronin) after their daimyo (feudal lord) was forced to commit seppuku (ritual suicide) for assaulting a court official named Kira Yoshinaka, whose title was Kōzuke no suke. The ronin avenged their master's honor after patiently waiting and planning for over a year to kill Kira. In turn, the ronin were themselves forced to commit seppuku for committing the crime of murder.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneGenba Tawaraboshi
Takashi ShimuraHyobu Chishaka
Tatsuya MihashiYasubei Horibe
Hakuô MatsumotoChamberlain Kuranosuke Oishi
Yûzô KayamaLord Naganori Asano
Akira TakaradaGunpei Takada

