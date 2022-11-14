Not Available

476 A.D. Chapter One: The Last Light of Aries

    After General Flavius Aetius frees the Roman Empire from the clutches of Attila the Hun, Rome is once again secure. However, this assurance is short-lived, as Attila is no longer a threat, it only brings the Germanic tribes to once again unite against Rome. As the growing power of General Flavius Aetius becomes a threat to the Roman Senate, and the Emperor of Rome, Flavius becomes a victim of assassination to the Roman political hierarchy, which leaves Rome to two decades of corruption and turmoil. This unrest causes an intense decline in its infrastructure, finally brings the Empire to its inevitable demise. Leaving the Barbarians to finally fulfil their 400 years old dream, to destroy Rome once and for all.

