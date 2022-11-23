Not Available

Six teenagers learn how fast their comfortable, self-centered lives can transform into a life-threatening lesson of survival, as an ill-prepared afternoon snowboarding trip turns tragic with injury and sub-zero temperatures. Discord and teenage angst poison the atmosphere of a small town, whose residents are soon to learn the importance of faith and unity to their very existence. 48 Below was written, filmed and produced on the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska, and captures the Alaskan teenage culture as never before. Based on a true story. - Written by Didier Chatelain