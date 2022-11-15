48 Christmas Wishes

Not Available

Holiday magic has never gleamed brighter as Santa’s Elves head out on an adventure to bring every boy and girl their Christmas wish while also bringing a family back together in this heartfelt Christmas movie from Gaumont. After accidentally destroying a bag of Christmas wishes from a small town on the eve of Christmas Eve, two junior elves learn that if even one wish goes unfulfilled, Christmas could be extinguished forever. For the first time in their lives, the elves Mindy and Cam venture out of the North Pole and sneak into Minnedoza to collect the lost wishes. Along the way they enlist the help of young Blake, whose family has a difficult time celebrating Christmas since his father died. With their deadline fast approaching, Mindy and Cam have only one more wish to find…but whose could it be? It’s up to Mindy and Cam to find out and save Christmas!