1917

'49-'17

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 1917

Studio

Universal Film Manufacturing Company

A judge who had taken part in the gold rush of 1849 hires an acting troupe to recreate the experience in this rather fanciful silent Western. The make-believe turns serious when a real gold-mine is discovered nearby and a local girl is kidnapped by a nasty gambler.

Cast

Leo PiersonTom Reeves aka Tom Robbins
William DyerJ. Gordon Castle (as William J. Dyer)
Mattie Witting'Ma' Bobbett (as Martha Witting)
George C. PearceEzra 'Pa' Bobbett (as George Pearce)
Jean Hersholt'Gentleman Jim' Raynor
Phyllis HaverYoung Bee Adams (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images