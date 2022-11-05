A judge who had taken part in the gold rush of 1849 hires an acting troupe to recreate the experience in this rather fanciful silent Western. The make-believe turns serious when a real gold-mine is discovered nearby and a local girl is kidnapped by a nasty gambler.
|Leo Pierson
|Tom Reeves aka Tom Robbins
|William Dyer
|J. Gordon Castle (as William J. Dyer)
|Mattie Witting
|'Ma' Bobbett (as Martha Witting)
|George C. Pearce
|Ezra 'Pa' Bobbett (as George Pearce)
|Jean Hersholt
|'Gentleman Jim' Raynor
|Phyllis Haver
|Young Bee Adams (uncredited)
