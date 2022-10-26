49th Parallel

A damaged U-boat is stranded in a Canadian bay in the early years of World War II. The Fanatical Nazi captain and his crew must reach the neutral United States or be captured. Along the way they meet a variety of characters each with their own views on the war and nationalism. In this film Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger show their ideas of why the United States should join the Allied fight
|Laurence Olivier
|Johnnie - the Trapper
|Raymond Massey
|Andy Brock
|Anton Walbrook
|Peter
|Eric Portman
|Lieutenant Hirth
|Raymond Lovell
|Lieutenant Kuhnecke
|Richard George
|Kommandant Bernsdorff
