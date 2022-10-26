1942

49th Parallel

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 1942

Studio

Ortus Films

A damaged U-boat is stranded in a Canadian bay in the early years of World War II. The Fanatical Nazi captain and his crew must reach the neutral United States or be captured. Along the way they meet a variety of characters each with their own views on the war and nationalism. In this film Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger show their ideas of why the United States should join the Allied fight

Cast

Laurence OlivierJohnnie - the Trapper
Raymond MasseyAndy Brock
Anton WalbrookPeter
Eric PortmanLieutenant Hirth
Raymond LovellLieutenant Kuhnecke
Richard GeorgeKommandant Bernsdorff

