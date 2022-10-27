Not Available

4bia or Phobia (Thai: สี่แพร่ง or See Prang) is a Horror Anthology. The first segment, "Happiness" is about a lonely girl who corresponded with a stranger over hand phone text messaging and soon discovered something strange about this new stranger that she is attracted to. "Tit For Tat" spun a tale of black magic and vengeance for a school kid that had been bullied by a school gang. "In The Middle" - a group of friends faced one of their worst camping trip after water kayaking accident. The final segment "Last Fright" takes horror to new heights with a psychological thriller that involves a stewardess flying solo in a cabin with a dead body.