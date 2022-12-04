Not Available

4JM applies techniques from drawn-on-film animations to a digital context. The visual content was created by a video feedback program which wrote out a single line of pixels at a time, beginning at the top of the first frame and working down. When it reached the bottom of the first frame it saved the image and continued on, with its next output creating the first row of pixels of the next frame. The changes in the video were created by manipulating the feedback parameters as the frames rendered one line at a time. Overall the piece was rendered over the course of several days - each frame took about twelve seconds, and I had to slowly change the parameters and monitor the output, occasionally going back a few frames to re-render something with the right effect. The sound was created with a synthesis program I've been devising which simulates the effects of amplified feedback in a virtual space.