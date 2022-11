Not Available

After the gruesome murder of her campaign manager Sikiru, gubernatorial aspirant Mabel King challenges the victory of the incumbent, Idris Sani for her mandate. While governor Sani’s associate, St. Jamesand Ike’s Law School rival, Danladi attempt to subvert the course of justice by eliminating witnesses, King is supported by her loyal aide Ike, and Sikiru’s daughter Bukky.