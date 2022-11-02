Not Available

On a stakeout at an Atlanta warehouse, Detective Russell Harris (Victor Jones) and his partner, Detective David Jackson (Enoch King) are on a case that could make or break their careers. The target of the sting is Orlando Brown, the largest drug supplier on the east coast of the United States. As they move in to arrest Brown, the two detectives find themselves in the middle of a gunfight with Brown and his men. When the smoke clears, Brown is dead and Detective Harris is credited with getting a major drug dealer off the street as well as the largest drug bust in Atlanta history. 15 years later, Detective Harris is forced to face his past when Browns' daughter, Angel (Nikki Mynyon) who was 5 when her father was killed, kidnaps his daughter whose 5th birthday is just 17 hours away.