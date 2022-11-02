Not Available

5'5" x 19 1/4" Redux the long anticipated new surfing video from Lost. In the winter of '96 / '97, while everyone was riding 6'1" thrusters featuring Slater's elf shoe rocker and long before the "retro fish" craze, two kids attacked the North Shore and beyond on 5'5" twin fins. The subsequent action ended up being tossed together for the 1997 video 5'5" x 19 1/4" and other oddities. What started as an addendum of random recent "fish clips" has turned into a magnus opus of epic proportion. Over 10... or 8... or 12 years in the making comes... 5'5" X 19 1/4" REDUX. Starring Chris Ward, Aaron Cormican, and Mason Ho putting sub 5'6" boards to their limits. Also featuring sections from Shane Beschen, Kolohe Andino, Dane Reynolds, Jordy Smith, Ryan Carlson, and Ol' Mr. Slater himself. ...And for the first time ever seen, Cory Lopez and Ian Walsh weaving through some of the longest tubes ever captured on video at what "SURFER" Magazine dubbed "The Holy Grail of Surf Scores."