5 Branded Women

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yugoslav partisans grimly crop the hair of a village quintet of women believed to have consorted with the occupational Nazis. Four, for various reasons, have indeed - and their seducer is a lone, swaggering sergeant whom the partisans briskly emasculate. Escorted out of town by the sheepish Nazis, the forlorn ladies link up, patriotically and romantically, with a band of tough mountain guerrillas. Written by alfiehitchie

Cast

Silvana ManganoJovanka
Jeanne MoreauLjuba
Vera MilesDaniza
Barbara Bel GeddesMarja
Carla GravinaMira
Van HeflinVelko

