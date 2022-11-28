5 Dirhams Each

Not Available

Salah has always been a shepherd. It is a fate that was chosen for him by his parents when he was still a child. Moving constantly between pastures in the mountains and on the plains of the Moroccan Atlas mountains with his family, he has handed down traditions and knowledge to his children, who take care of the herds today. It is a nomadic life made up of sacrifices, fatigue and long journeys through unspoilt landscapes in an often hostile climate. The young people carry out the roles that life has assigned to them, dreaming of moving to the city and awaiting an uncertain future.