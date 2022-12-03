Not Available

In Salvador (Brazil), every year there is a great and traditional party for Senhor do Bonfim, where the faithful, tourists and revelers, wander to the famous church to tie ribbons and make requests. Two brothers, Pedro and Gabriel, listen to their grandmother's stories and prayers to Senhor do Bonfim from an early age and decide to flee on the day of the wash, to venture out among the crowd, to try to ask for a football, since they grew up without one. father figure. There they confront their grandmother's narratives, with the current wash, bringing questions about religiosity, syncretism, popular manifestation, and the importance of the family.