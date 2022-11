Not Available

Li Hua, a drag show manager in Japan, gets a call from Taiwan telling her father has just passed away. After 30 years abroad, she goes back home, where she thought she would never return. But it is not only about the inheritance but also about the old flame she left behind: her sister-in-law. When they meet again, the intense attraction they felt for each other reappears instantly. Li Hua wants to make up for all the lost time, but how can they be together?