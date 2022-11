Not Available

Hsuan is a professional swimmer insecure about his “size” since he was young. He is unable to land a boyfriend because of this, and getting laid is completely out of the question. During a race, his swimsuit comes off, and his small secret is exposed to everyone there. After a month in isolation, Hsuan is encouraged by a friend to go back to the pool again. He then runs into his junior classmate, Fong, who he had a crush on. Will he overcome his shame and finally find love?