5 Lessons in Happiness: She is my Father

Not Available

Hsiang, a comedian, suddenly gets a call from her daughter Ling who she has not seen for the past ten years. Ling is now 18 and unexpectedly pregnant. She comes to Taipei to ask her father for shelter. But Ling has no idea that Hsiang is now a she, while Hsiang is still transitioning and living with her boyfriend. Fearing that Ling finds out, Hsiang wants her boyfriend to pretend to be her, while she will play the girlfriend role. How will Hsiang get along with Ling? Should she come out to Ling as her mother?