Not Available

5 Men and a Limo is a 1997 American short film produced by Aspect Ratio Films as an introduction sketch for the 26th Annual Hollywood Reporter Key Art Awards. In the film voiceover actor Don LaFontaine picks up four other voiceover actors in his limo to travel to the awards. The actors talk about themselves and the awards, making humorous references to common phrases and techniques they use when voicing movie trailers.