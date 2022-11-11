5 Rules of Meeting Your Writing Prospects

Not Available

Although I am no expert at dating girls, I know that one of the best MLM recruiting tips that anyone can learn is dating your prospects. If you do not know how to date them the right way, all you are going to get is a one-night stand and a very short-term relationship with them. Just like dating, you need to come up with a checklist of ideal items you want to look out for in a partner. What does your partner like? What kind of personality do they have? Do they bitch and moan all the time, or are they happy most of the time? What kind of hobbies do they enjoy? Too many network marketers never come up with their own personal list and hence, do not know what exactly to look for in a prospect. So, picture your ideal prospect. Describe them in as much detail as possible, so that your mind starts to look out for the right people for your business.