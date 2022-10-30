50 Cent: Refuse 2 Die

Not Available

50 Cent: Refuse to Die documents the early life and the subsequent successful career of the rap star 50 Cent. The documentary, by New Line Productions, showcases how the rapper lost none of his substantial street cred even as he began to socialize with the most famous people in the world. The film consists of interviews with people who knew him in his pre-fame days, as well as those who were with him when he began to see the rewards of his music career. This film was released to video the day before 50 Cent's biopic Get Rich or Die Tryin' opened in theaters.