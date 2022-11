Not Available

A Marine named P.J. Kellogg ran 50 miles in 11 hours. He did this to raise money for a college fund for the one-year-old son of a fallen brother-in-arms. P.J. had never even met Izzy, but that didn't matter. The entire community rallied behind P.J. and gave time and money to support the cause. The run was long and trying. P.J. pushed himself beyond the physical pain to honor Izzy and his family. This is a heart warming event that will inspire you to do more for your fellow man.