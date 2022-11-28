50 Jahre nach Stonewall

Not Available

Fifty years after gays and transvestites resisted police harassment and the LGBTI movement began in June 1969 on Christopher Street in New York, homosexuals are legally equated almost everywhere in the western world. Homophobia is omnipresent not only in countries with rigid oppression, but also in our country. And that, although Parshippen, getting married and having children has also arrived in the LGBTI world and bars like the Stonewall Inn have outlived themselves. An inventory of our society 50 years after Stonewall.