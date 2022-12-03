Not Available

50 Liters Life is a feature length documentary about the severe drought in South Africa between 2015 and 2018. Since 2015 more and more irregular rainfalls have dried up dams’ level, forcing the Local Government to ask citizens to reduce drastically water consumption. Each citizen should not use more than 50 liters of water per person per day. Whilst strategies carried out by the most ingenious citizens in order to save water have led to good results, on the other side the destiny of agriculture and of the poorest fringe of the population are still unknown. Is it possible to live a 50 liters life?