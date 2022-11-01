Not Available

Does size matter? Not to the "nuts" in this movie. Come along with us for a 50cc adventure as we ride on the highways, byways, cities, suburbs, and ghettos. You'll be entertained and amazed with huge tricks and the hot chicks, from lingerie parties and slamming 40's, to hangin' with Venice Beach locals and running from the law. You'll laugh your ass off as you watch these guys go anywhere and do anything! Guaranteed to hold your attention! Even someone with a severe case of A.D.D. can't look away from the grinds, flips, tricks, and racing portrayed in this flick. This is a moto video like you've never seen before!