50 Ways of Saying Fabulous

2006

Shot in and around the central Otago communities of Omakau, Ophir and Alexandra, A coming-of-age film that centers on overweight 12-year old Billy who is not interested in being a farmer and doesn't care for Rugby. His escape is the fantasy world of the TV show, Adventures in Space where he dreams about playing the heroine Lana. Of course all this doesn't make him the most popular with his school mates, but his tomboy cousin Lou buffers those problems. Into his life comes two new boys, Roy and Jamie that are destined to provide the catalyses in changing Billy's life.