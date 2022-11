Not Available

Three historic sites, including Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, host this multi-venue concert celebration of 50 years of country music, presented by the Academy of Country Music. With appearances by Loretta Lynn, Mel Tillis, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Barbara Mandrell, The Carter Family, Roy Clark and more, this landmark event is one for the ages.