50 Years Of Ferrari

The story of the marque from Maranello in celebration of their 50th anniversary (1947-1997). No other car has generated such passion, vibrancy and glamour than these crimson racers and their creator. With full access to exclusive 50th anniversary events in Europe and America, every facet of Ferrari's superb road and race history is explored. Factory museum footage, historical archive and interviews with drivers and champions all feature in 240 minutes of digital studio-quality footage. Complemented by an interactive fact file, over 100 significant Ferrari models are featured and you can go straight to moving video of each car OR access their technical details and racing history.