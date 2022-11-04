50 Years of Formula 1 On Board

Not Available

Electrifying Grand Prix IN-CAR action with the legends of FORMULA ONE Experience the evocative eras of FORMULA ONE ...from the drivers seat...breathtaking on-board rides with FORMULA ONE legends Fangio, Moss, Stewart, Senna and Schumacher driving their exotic FORMULA ONE machines at historic Grand Prix circuits from the Nurburgring to Monaco, Spa, Suzuka, Monza and more. Crafted entirely from rare FORUMLA ONE archive footage, this action film takes you into the exclusive world of the FORMULA ONE race driver, from 1950 to present day.