500 Miles North

To claim a huge inheritance, two estranged brothers must travel to the wilds of Scotland in an old camper van to spread their father’s ashes. James and John haven’t spoken in ten years; John is now a thrusting executive with a wandering eye, James, a lonely, socially maladjusted, alcoholic. It’s only the sudden death of the father who rejected them as children, that draws them back together. Their father’s letters and the people they meet, start to heal old wounds, helping them come to terms with the pains of both past and present, but there is a secret waiting five hundred miles north in the highlands that could shatter them forever.