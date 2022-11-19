Not Available

Why do drugs, crime, HIV, poor education, inferiority complexes, low expectations, poverty, corruption, poor health, and underdevelopment plague people of African descent around the world? Why, 500 years after the onset of Slavery and subsequent Colonialism, do Africans still struggle for basic freedom? Filmed in more than twenty countries across five continents, 500 YEARS LATER examines the atrocities that uprooted Africans from their cultures and homeland. Infused with the spirit and music of liberation, it chronicles the struggle of a people who fight for the most essential human right: freedom.