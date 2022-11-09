5000 Roebel

Not Available

In 2013 Russian parliament passed legislation that criminalizes public discussion of homosexuality, especially by foreigners. The fine for kissing someone of the same sex in public? 5000 rubles. Kris van der Veen visits St. Petersburg and Murmansk, where he talks with a diverse group of youngsters and activists. What motivates them to take a stand and can they still be safe on the streets? Van der Veen's visit to Russia ends in a police raid. He and his crew become the first foreigners to be charged with making gay propaganda. They get off with a fright, but can't help but wonder: how will this continue? What does the future hold for gays, lesbians and transgenders in Russia?