Not Available

Set in Lampang, the film visits an archaeological site where 17 years ago fossils of Homo erectus were unearthed. But in an odd circumstance (though not that odd because it's Thailand), the site has been largely forgotten and now only villagers pay a visit to perform a rite of offering to the ancestral spirits. It seems Chai Siris is exploring the supernatural and science, as well as the idea of death and rebirth brought about by the act of cinema-making.