Volume 7 from 509 takes the snowmobile film industry to a whole new level. Featuring the industries top riders, paired with never before used film techniques, Volume 7 is a visual masterpiece that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Filmed using multiple RED® cameras and gyro stabilized helicopter cameras, witness what happens when the industry's best riders, wearing the best gear, take to the backcountry and raise the bar!