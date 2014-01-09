$50K and a Call Girl: A Love Story

When Ross is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and given six weeks to live, his newly engaged older brother Seth offers to spend his $50,000 wedding fund on a final trip of a lifetime. Their plans are complicated when Ross invites a call girl to join the group and Seth’s uptight fiancée insists on tagging along. This raucous road trip comedy features hip-hop star Asher Roth.
|Jessie Wiseman
|Carly
|Seth Grossman
|Seth
|Lauren Aboulafia
|Lauren
|Keena Ferguson
|Penelope
|Al Carabello
|Jesse Winchester
|Ross Patterson
|Ross
