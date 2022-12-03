Not Available

51 IFLY is a mockumentary that deals with the search for extraterrestrial life. A french documentary crew encounters an extraterrestrial being and decides to help him find a way home. It follows the crew investigating and interviewing various scientists and part speaks of the current state of the search for extraterrestrial life. It features interviews from members of the SETI ( Frank Drake, Jill Tarter, Seth Shostak,Franck Marchis, Bill Diamond,David Grinspoon) Richard Doty(Special Agent) , Preston Dennett (Ufologist) , Jean-François Clervoy (Astronaut), Michel Mayor (Astrophysicist) ,Claudio Maccone (Astronomer), Elinor Gates (Astronomer) .